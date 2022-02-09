Togbe Afede meets Guinean singer, Grand P

Grand P and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, during his visit to Cameroon crossed paths with Guinean singer, Moussa Sandiana Kaba, also known as Grand P.



Togbe who is a fan of Grand P was pictured bending halfway to take the shoot with the 3-foot man.



The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak left Ghana to Cameroon for the African Super League meeting with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and leaders of top clubs on the continent.

Togbe Afede, in a post on Monday, published a photo of himself and the 31-year-old singer in Yaoundé.



He wrote: "Met Grand P at the Hilton Hotel, Yaoundé, Cameroon, February 6, 2022."



Reacting to the photo of the Volta chief and one of Guinea's richest artists known for his different physique, Facebook followers described Togbe Afede as kind-hearted and humble because he didn't mind lowering his height just to get a perfect shot with Grand P.



Amoahs Amoah on Facebook wrote: "Humility evidently. I love Grand P too. Respect is truly earned. Blessings your Royal Majesty."



Also, Anthony Memie added: "Grand P must be charged for making our King lower in height. Sign of humility and great servant to humanity."

