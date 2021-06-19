Togbe Ghana embarks on beach clean-up exercise

The musician and his team during the clean-up exercise

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Togbe Ghana, originator of the Ewe reggae/dancehall has partnered with foreign organizations to embark on beach cleaning exercises to promote tourism as well reduced plastic waste along the beaches.

According to Togbe Ghana, the clean-up exercise took place at some selected places such as the Art Center, Teshie, Prampram beach among others in collaboration with the Proocean, Monda4Africa, and others to raise awareness on the effect of plastic waste on marine life.



Togbe Ghana further stated that the plastic wastes collected are recycled into the manufacture of plastic-based paving blocks and interlocking bricks for housing and other constructions.



He said, “We gather the plastic seen along our beaches, we mix it with the sand before burning the plastic to produce bricks used for the construction of pavement blocks and buildings”.



Adding: “So, we are turning this plastic waste into building materials that the ordinary Ghanaians can afford. We also want to use recycled plastic waste to build homes for those who cannot afford the expensive houses”.

According to official data, Ghana generates over one million tons of plastic waste annually, but only five percent is recycled, making landfill sites continually choked and the streets besieged by plastic waste.



“We are calling on the government and other NGOs to support his clean-up the beach exercise to help reduce plastic waste and support our recycling project to produce more construction materials,” he said.



He however announced that on Sunday, June 27 there will be another cleaning exercise at the Arts Centre beach from 8 am to 10 am as well as from 3 pm to 6 pm on same day.



He mentioned that there will free cleaning materials including gloves, T-shirts, food, drinks among others.