Tonto Dikeh and four other Nigerian celebrities who didn't succeed in music

Nigerian entertainers are no doubt talented and sometimes a few of them decide to branch out from the field they gained their fame from and test the waters in other industries.

That was undoubtedly the case of some Nollywood stars and socialites who decided to leave acting and influencing to cook up music in a studio.



Being in the limelight no doubt makes a person feel a certain god-like quality that inspires them to try things with the hopes of their numerous fans backing them.



There was a time in the Nigerian entertainment industry when some celebrities decided to give music a try. However, not many of them were successful at it and most of them quit soon after.



Today, Legit.ng has gathered a list of top Nigerian celebrities who had a short time in the music industry.

1. Bobrisky



Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is no doubt a controversial celebrity and many people who wanted instant clout saw a collaboration with him as an instant bet to get that.



Rising singer, Mr Shaa, featured Bobrisky on his song titled Barbie in 2017. In the video clip, the crossdresser had a short part where he rapped. Despite all the effort put into the project, the music did not take off to a satisfactory level.



2.Tonto Dikeh

This controversial actress also makes this list. Tonto Dikeh gave music a try sometime in 2013. The film star released a few songs and was even signed on to top singer, Dbanj’s record label. The actress’ songs however trended on social media for the wrong reasons after a number of online users found them more amusing than entertaining.



Tonto appears to have given music a break seeing as she has not dropped any new music in a long time.



3. Patience Ozokwor



This veteran Nollywood actress also tried her hands at music many years ago in her heydays. Though some of the songs serve as a fond throwback memory for many Nigerians, Ozokwor is still regarded more as an actress than a musician.

4. Genevieve Nnaji



This much-loved actress also broke out of her acting persona many years ago to give music a try. Genevieve’s song, No More, managed to rock airwaves with young Nigerians eagerly singing along to her tune. However, music appears to have been a one-off for Gene seeing as she has also abandoned the studio and hasn’t released any new material.



5. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde



Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade, is one Nollywood star who also cooked up music for fans in the studio. This actress did not only drop songs, she also shot music videos and collaborated with top artists such as Harrysongs.

6. Nkem ‘Osofia’ Owoh



Veteran Nollywood comic actor, Osofia, is perhaps mostly known in the music scene for his song, I Go Chop Your Dollar. In the early to mid-2000s, this song was a household anthem for many people who found the lyrics amusing. It also raised series of debates on whether it was encouraging fraud or not.



Osoufia later dropped other tracks but none attained the height or popularity of I Go Chop Your Dollar.



These top stars who have just a brief stint in the music industry are perhaps the perfect examples to show that making music is not as easy as it looks from the outside.