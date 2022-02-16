Tonto Dikeh explains why she never attends funerals

Tonto Dikeh

Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has explained to her friends and people close to her why she does not attend their funerals.

In an Instagram story, she explained that in her childhood days, she vowed to herself never to attend any funeral, hence, she never will.



According to her, the only exception to this might be her mom. She urged people who love her to simply pray for her and never think she is shutting them out if she never attends their funerals or if she does not invite them to her mother’s funeral because she just does not want to feel obliged to attend theirs.

She also noted that she does not want to receive any money or consolatory messages from her friends when she loses a loved one, as their prayers only will be enough.



“I have never attended a burial before. I will never attend one too, I said this when I was a child and I stick by it. My mom’s burial will/ might be my first ever, to all my friends who think am shutting them out. My reason is I don’t attend burials, if I let you attend my mom’s I will owe you the same favor and I can’t repay that. If you love me pray for my family, if you intend to support me only pray for me. Don’t send a dime or a consolation message, I don’t do so well with that! But know I appreciate you all a lot and am grateful”, Tontolet’s post read.