Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Nigeria's Rivers State

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Nigeria's Rivers state, Tonte Ibraye, has presented controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dikeh announced the nomination via her social media handles on Friday, where she shared their plans if elected into office during next year’s election.



“I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate. We are looking at investing in social protection, creating social value system & increased women’s inclusion in governance,” Tonto tweeted.



Tonte Ibraye and Tonto Dikeh were also presented their Certificate of return by the ADC party chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu in Abuja on Friday



The issuance showed the readiness to start mobilizing for support towards victory in the general election.

The certificate presentation was witnessed by members of the party’s National Working Committee and critical stakeholders among others.



