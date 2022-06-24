0
Menu
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Nigeria's Rivers State

Tonto Dikeh768 Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Nigeria's Rivers state, Tonte Ibraye, has presented controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dikeh announced the nomination via her social media handles on Friday, where she shared their plans if elected into office during next year’s election.

“I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate. We are looking at investing in social protection, creating social value system & increased women’s inclusion in governance,” Tonto tweeted.

Tonte Ibraye and Tonto Dikeh were also presented their Certificate of return by the ADC party chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu in Abuja on Friday

The issuance showed the readiness to start mobilizing for support towards victory in the general election.

The certificate presentation was witnessed by members of the party’s National Working Committee and critical stakeholders among others.



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson