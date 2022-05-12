0
Menu
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh’s special names for her sex partners causes a stir

Tonto Dikeh Sexy 3.png Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tontoh Dikeh saves contact of men according to their sexual performance

Tonto Dikeh goes crazy on social media

Fans express interest in Tonto Dikeh’s sex partners

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has given fans a peep at how contacts of men she has once had sexual affairs with are saved on her phone.

Contacts of the ‘men in question’ were saved according to their sexual performance and prowess.

The outspoken actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 12, to share some of the 'special names' saved on her contact list and fans couldn't believe their eyes.

Interesting descriptions such as Community Dick, Big dick (good times), Small prick (waste of time) among others, were saved as names of some men she has once slept with.

Reacting to the post, excited fans pleaded with Tonto to release the phone numbers of the men in particular, who had high ratings.

An Instagram follower @ada_firstdaughter wrote: "Abeg drop the phone number of the last slide haven't had one in a while."

Another @kingsleytresh expressed in one of Tonto Dikeh's alleged sexual partners. Her comment read: "Abeg I fit get the last slide number, Lemmi call him and greet him."

Check out the posts below:

















Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning