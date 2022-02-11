Tonto Dikeh says she will never attend a burial

Tonto Dikeh gives reasons for not attending burials

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has shared reasons she will never attend a burial.



According to Tonto Dikeh in a post she has shared on Instagram, she made a decision at a young age to never attend a burial and her mother's funeral may be the only one she ever attends in her lifetime.

“I will have never attended a burial before. I will never attend one too. I said this when I was a child and I stick by it. My mom's burial will/might be my first ever, to all my friends who think I'm shutting them out. My reason is I don’t attend burials, if I let you attend my moms, I will owe you the same favour and I can’t repay that.



“If you love me pray for my family, if you intend to support me only pray for me. Don't send a dime or a consolation message, I don't do so well with that. But now I will appreciate you all a lot and am grateful,” she shared.



This post comes after Ghanaian socialite cum presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, asked bloggers to stop spreading false messages that her friendship with Tonto has hit the rocks because she didn't send any consolation messages when her father died.



