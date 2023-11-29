Too much makeup, sophisticated costumes can make the holy spirit flee – Patience Nyarko to gospel singers

Gospel singer, Patience Nyarko

Gospel singer, Patience Nyarko, has cautioned her colleagues against engaging in certain lifestyles that could cause the holy spirit to flee from their lives.

In a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Ms. Patience Nayrko, while sharing her opinion on the trendy lifestyle of some gospel celebrities said it could affect their true calling.



In recent times, critics have argued that female gospel musicians are somewhat competing with secular artistes for the 'high fashion' tag.



In music videos, photoshoots, and so on, Ghanaian female gospel musicians have displayed extravagant clothing styles, trendy make-up, among others.



This, Patience Nyarko believes is one of the fastest ways to impede one’s anointing.



According to the ‘Obi nyanime’ hitmaker, these sophisticated outfits and heavy makeup limits the performance of these musicians, particularly during times where a radical approach to delivering the gospel message is required.

She added that in many instances, such costumes captured in music videos, distracts viewers from paying attention to the message in their song.



“Every gospel musician sells Christ. So, your dressing or any other you do shouldn’t be more than your objective. You can be stylish but don’t let it outweigh the purpose of your calling. Sometimes when you watch music videos of some gospel songs, people change costumes more than 15 times. People are not listening to the message because there are several reactions.



“Consistently applying too much makeup can restrict you from properly ministering to people. Sometimes God wants you to be radical on stage but some of these gospel musicians wear things that restrict them. It causes the holy spirit to step aside,” she stated.



Patience Nyarko added that some of these gospel musicians have branded themselves in such a way that they no longer reach out to certain events they have termed substandard.



“Too much of everything is bad. Too much of branding for gospel musicians can cause the holy spirit to flee. Our job isn’t physical, its spiritual. People don’t even want to perform at shows they feel are substandard due to rigorous branding. Maybe that same place could be where people might get saved,” she added.

