Top 10 trendiest and fashionable celebrities of the week

celebrities gracing our week

The heritage month this March saw many Ghanaians repping Ghana the best way they know, and this transcended into another Kojo Jones's engagement ceremony which became the talk of the town on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Business mogul, Kojo Jones topped social media with his 17 luxurious cars that were paraded from Accra to Kumasi for his wife’s engagement ceremony.



The beautiful kente colours displayed at his engagement ceremony screamed money, fashion, and love.



Apart from this reason, it also projected the country’s indigenous heritage blending with trendy fashion, styles, and designs.



Swaying away from the Kojo Jones’s engagement ceremony, Shatta Wale has shared a post on his Instagram donned in a yellow attire while still in America.



This follows an intricate and fashionable two-piece attire actress, Zynnell Zuh wore for a photoshoot which may push you to try her style for the next trend.



For more pictures from this week on the trendiest and fashionable celebrities, scroll below:

Kojo Jones







Rachel Osei







Anita





Gifty Anti







Shatta Wale







Zynnel Zuh





Nana Aba Anamoah







Okyeame Kwame and family







Roselyn Ngissah





Chris Waddle an daughter







