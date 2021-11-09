Top 20 social media most relevant artistes in Ghana

Sarkodie, Ghanaian Rapper

Source: Richmond Adu-Poku, Contributor

The internet continues to revolutionize just about everything we do—including within the music industry. Social media platforms are the new way for artists to develop and connect with their fanbases.

Over the years, we have seen artists utilize platforms like Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook to generate growth in their careers. Social media continues to give musicians the opportunities they previously could only have through record companies.



In Ghana the story is not different, we have had top acts abandon mainstream media to start promotions online and yield positive results. So important has social media become that it is impossible to think of succeeding in the music business today without it.



Clout, control, style, brand, top of mind awareness, engagements, likes and followership speaks to one’s relevance on social media.



Social media most relevant artistes is a rated compilation of total followership across the three most popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) in Ghana. The numbers below are the approximate numbers gathered by these musicians as of 31st October 2021.



This forms part of 50 Best (a chronological index of Top Artistes in Ghana, yet to be released).



Ratings and statistics are vital measuring tools in every sphere of life. They are even more important and relevant to a developing industry like that of Ghana music.



Such ratings are vital for much-needed standardization and serve as a base for proper and scientific assessment of individual artistes and the industry as a whole.

The maiden edition of Top 20 Social Media Most Relevant Artistes features some of Ghana’s top-tier acts. It comprises of 13 males and 7 females, with varied genre appeal as well as a new entrant in the music space. Below is the full list and their respective followers;



1. Sarkodie 12,983,686



2. Stonebwoy 9,505,147



3. Shatta wale 7,861,489



4. Wendy Shay 5,559,788



5. MzVee 5,054,160



6. Sister Deborah 4,689,359

7. Medikal 4,115,453



8. Samini 4,008,749



9. Efya 3,957,803



10. Kofi Kinaata 3,860,696



11. Joey B 3,854,495



12. King Promise 3,820,879



13. Mona4Reall 3,807,100

14. Okyeame Kwame 3,752,305



15. Becca 3,668,265



16. Kuami Eugene 3,365,072



17. KiDi 3,260,987



18. Kwaw Kesse 3,246,284



19. Sista Afia 3,231,659



20. Fameye 3,156,672

The “Top 20” together have a following inching towards 100 million. Sarkodie topped in numbers across all the platforms under review. He was found to be most active on Twitter. Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had their most following from Instagram. With the exception of Efya who had her most following on Twitter, all the other 6 ladies who made the Chart had their most followership from Instagram with MzVee leading with some 3.1 million-plus followership.







In the total analysis, however, Wendy Shay leads the ladies with some 5.2 million-plus. The youngest Artiste in the pack is Kuami Eugene who is officially 24 years and the oldest is Okyeame Kwame who is 45years old.



This edition was published under the auspices of Industry Gatekeepers. MUSIGA, GHAMRO and GAPI as collated by KiDA Data, Colossium Magazine, Apprise Music, iBrand and Ghud Music with Ghana Music Live leading the pack.