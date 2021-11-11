Top 3 songs allegedly stolen by Kuami Eugene

Musician, Kuami Eugene

•Bunker was allegedly stolen from a female musician

• Nigerian artiste yanks Kuami Eugene to court



• Underground artiste threatens to sue Kuami Eugene



Times without number musician, Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, has been called out for allegedly stealing songs of other artistes renowned or not.



Ghanaians have wondered who is copying who? Because without an end there is always someone coming up about how Kuami Eugene has allegedly stolen their song and now the claims are beginning to sound true due to the pattern it is following.



The recent song released by Kuami Eugene ‘Bunker’ was allegedly, illegally or inappropriately sampled from a female Ghanaian Afropop artiste named Bhadextcona.



Video of the two songs (Bunker and Bolega) being compared has hit online and already some Ghanaian music lovers are bewildered.

Check out the video below;



