Top 3 songs allegedly stolen by Kuami Eugene

Times without number musician, Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, has been called out for allegedly stealing songs of other artistes renowned or not.
Ghanaians have wondered who is copying who? Because without an end there is always someone coming up about how Kuami Eugene has allegedly stolen their song and now the claims are beginning to sound true due to the pattern it is following.
The recent song released by Kuami Eugene ‘Bunker’ was allegedly, illegally or inappropriately sampled from a female Ghanaian Afropop artiste named Bhadextcona.
Video of the two songs (Bunker and Bolega) being compared has hit online and already some Ghanaian music lovers are bewildered.
Check out the video below;
A Nigerian vocalist, Ottomi Patrick has yanked Kuami Eugene to the Accra High Court for stealing his song. According to him, Kuami Eugene allegedly stole the idea and aspects of his single “Show Body”. Patrick shared after his track was released in July 2020, Kuami Eugene released his in September.
Wele Sebe Kontomire
Yet another person has accused Kuami Eugene of allegedly stealing his song. The hit song ‘Wele Sebe Kotomire’ is being closed by an underground artiste who is threatening to sue Kuami Eugene and adds that if Kuami Eugene was respectful he would have asked him for permission.
“If he is respectful, he would have called and asked permission from me before using the words. I spent several amounts of money on the song. I registered the words and the terms at the Copyright office”, he said speaking on drone news on the Away Bus show.
