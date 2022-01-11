Top 4 ‘heart-melting’ Ghanaian celebrity father-child moments

These male celebrities have established strong bonds with their children

Ghanaian celebrity fathers who flaunt their kids on social media



Playful moments of celebrity fathers and their kids spark reactions online



Despite their fame, affluence, and seemingly strong personalities, these male celebrities are usually 'melted away' by the charm their kids have in their hearts.



Witnessing a dad’s adoration for his children can warm the coldest of hearts and in this case, these fathers have revealed their most vulnerable parts in some moments captured on social media.



What’s more, despite their busy schedules, these celebrity fathers find time to create precious moments with their children and it’s just adorable.

With that being said, GhanaWeb takes a look at some sweet father-child moments of some Ghanaian celebrities



Sarkodie and Titi







Sarkodie’s bond with his first daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo popularly known as ‘Titi’ is just admirable.



The two have been spotted in several viral videos on social media displaying some cute moments that fans do not cease talking about.

Due to this, most fans even believe that Titi is more attached to her father than her mother, Tracy.



Strongman and Simona







Strongman and his daughter, Simona Osei have consistently served fans with ‘father-daughter’ goals on social media.



The Ghanaian rapper has been constantly spotted online with his brilliant and out-spoken 2-year-old daughter hilariously entertaining fans on social media.

Recently he mounted the stage with his daughter to perform at a concert in Kumasi.



KiDi and son Zane







There have been several heart-warming moments of the Ghanaian afropop star and his 4-year-old cute son, Zane, spotted on social media.



From taking his son through piano lessons to goofing about, KiDi appears to have established a strong camaraderie with his son.

Stonebwoy and Jidulali







Named after his mother, Stonebwoy and his daughter, Catherine Jidulali have shared some of the cutest father and daughter moments ever witnessed on social media.



He is either spotted in viral videos taking her daughter through some ewe language lessons, or dancing and singing together.



Stonebwoy appears to have an extremely soft spot for her 3-year-old smart daughter who speaks in an American accent.