Top 5 moments at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one week celebration

Celebrities grace Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s memorial service in style

Ghanaian celebrities support Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger mourns father



There were a variety of interesting moments captured at the one-week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father held in Accra on January 26, 2021.



Spanning from moments of grief, heightened excitements, the display of wealth to unexpected instances, some celebrities brought their A-game on during the event.



Like the ‘showbiz celebrities’ they are, these individuals made sure they were captured in the spotlight with their ‘showstopping’ antics.



The likes of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Agradaa, and many others showed up and showed out!

Afia Schwarzenegger was also not left out.



Let's take a look at some interesting moments captured at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s memorial service



The arrival of celebrities in luxurious vehicles



Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye Diamond Appiah among others arrived in all sorts of plush vehicles.













Money spraying spree



Tracey Boakye, ‘made the dollars rain’ on Afia Schwarzenegger and Other celebrities during the comedienne's father’s one-week memorial service.







Fiesta time!



Some individuals took to the dancefloor and partied their hearts out.

They displayed some rigorous dance moves with glasses of beer in their hands.







Nigel Giasie and Afia Schwarzenegger bury the hatchet



These two individuals who have fought themselves in several instances on social media decided to put their differences aside and make peace







And Almighty Afia Scwarzenegger wept

Afia who couldn't hold back her grief during the event at a point in time broke down into tears. She was completely broken and inconsolable.



