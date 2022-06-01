Top 5 tapes of Delay that could fan to flame the fury of foes

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Beyond her line of questioning, Delay’s introduction of her shows is one quality that easily courts admiration from viewers, GhanaWeb has observed.

Her demeanour in spewing the words beautifully woven with innuendoes, proverbs, suggestive remarks, rhymes and a dose of calculated pomposity gets people enthralled.



A Delay in her element, glammed up without extraneous glamour, would emit such words with clarity as she does the presentation in a relaxed yet captivating manner.



The public has always connected the dots in their unremitting quest to decipher her remarks and associate them with persons perceived to be the target. Social media platforms are mostly inundated with such videos as if to say ‘Delay is back again to ruffle people’s feathers and torment them’.



From radio to television, Delay’s brand as a broadcaster has soared and her decision to remain civil and resolute despite the barrage of insults from some quarters has earned her respect from a section of the public.



A typical Delay, having knowledge of a naked ballistic attack from an opponent, would either ignore, make a post about how indefatigable she is or keep people in suspense by refraining from commenting in order for them to watch the next episode of her show for a much-awaited response and she will not disappoint.



One could only imagine how livid her opponent(s) could be while watching her unleash jabs.

