0
Menu
Entertainment

Top 6 favourite looks from 43-year-old Diana Hamilton

DIANA HAMILTON 32.png Actress, Diana Hamilton

Sat, 4 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Hamilton is 43 years today

Fans celebrate Diana Hamilton

A look at Diana's most stylish outfits

Ghanaian female worshipper, Diana Hamilton is best known for her spirit-filled songs and ministration but when we talk of elegance and style, she can never go wrong.

As we celebrate the 43rd birthday of Diana who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, GhanaWeb has put together 5 of her most talked-about outfits.

Tons of messages have poured out to the award-winning musician who is a nurse by profession.

Diana Hamilton is also the CEO of DHbyDH, a Ghanaian clothing brand, and has over the years, become a style inspiration for women and young girls in the country.

Check out some favourite looks from Diana Hamilton









Source: www.ghanaweb.com