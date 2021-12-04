Top 6 favourite looks from 43-year-old Diana Hamilton

Actress, Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton is 43 years today

Fans celebrate Diana Hamilton



A look at Diana's most stylish outfits



Ghanaian female worshipper, Diana Hamilton is best known for her spirit-filled songs and ministration but when we talk of elegance and style, she can never go wrong.



As we celebrate the 43rd birthday of Diana who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, GhanaWeb has put together 5 of her most talked-about outfits.



Tons of messages have poured out to the award-winning musician who is a nurse by profession.

Diana Hamilton is also the CEO of DHbyDH, a Ghanaian clothing brand, and has over the years, become a style inspiration for women and young girls in the country.



Check out some favourite looks from Diana Hamilton





















