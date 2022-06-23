Top five Nigeria's most eligible bachelors

Nigeria's Falz, Don Jazzy and Alex Ekubo are part of the top five eligible bachelors

The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with talented and skillful acts who endlessly give their all, as a result, fans have developed interests in the lives of whatever entertainer they share a connection with.

For some fans, the tendrils of these connections have spread past being merely interested in their craft and their well-being to being interested in their love life and even imagining themselves as their possible love interests.



With such a vast population, Nigeria has a long list of eligible bachelors and they drive the ladies crazy with their appeal.



However, MyNigeria compiles a list of the five most eligible bachelors in the country.



1. Don Jazzy



He is famous for being the owner of Mavin record label that has brought artists like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Arya Starr, Rema to stardom. Don Jazzy is also a talented music producer, entrepreneur, and musician.



Don Jazzy is one of the most sought-after bachelors in Nigeria. He is rich, funny, and single. When all these three attributes are combined, you have yourself a lady's man.





However, the record producer has revealed severally that he has a crush on American artist Rihanna.



2. Alex Ekubo







Actor and model Alex Ekubo also known as Mr. Handsome in most Nollywood movies he is cast in.



He has featured in various movies some of them being Omo Ghetto, Your Excellency, A Man For The Weekend, and Death Toll etc.

Alex Ekubo was engaged before to his ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu but unfortunately, their relationship ended and she called off their wedding last year. She took to Instagram to reveal the news.



3. Frederick Leonard







Fred is a lady's man and is regarded as one of Nigeria's best actors and models.



His many female fans are mesmerized by his looks and cool guy attitude with a jaw-dropping physique.



Aside from his looks, he is famous for his great acting skills in the movie Our Jesus Story, The Alter Date, Mr. Perfect, and A Dance To Forget.

He is a biochemistry graduate and appears to have found his passion in film.



4. Falz







Folarin Falana more popularly known as Falz is a successful rapper, actor, and lawyer who is currently at the top of his game in the entertainment industry.



His charisma, looks, and humor have also certainly caught the eye of a lot of women in the country.



Falz is also one of the most eligible bachelors in Nigeria.

5.Denrele Edun







Denrele is also one of the eligible bachelors Nigeria is blessed with.



Everybody loves and adores him.



Ranking as one of the most successful media personnel in Nigeria, he started his career when he was 11 on Kiddies Vision 101 on NTA.