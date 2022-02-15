Top-tier Val’s Day looks that smashed our screens

These celebrities wore descent but classy outfits on Valentine's Day

Some Ghanaian female celebrities took to Instagram to share the most gorgeous and candid snapshots of themselves on February 14, 2022, as they observed Valentine’s Day.



These celebrities decided to set the whole 'gram on fire’ as they served classy, elegant, and confident looks in their photos.



Clad in the colour red which represents love and passion, these celebrities stood out in their decent but well-fitted outfits.

Not forgetting the style cut and accessories that were paired with their outfits.



Let’s take a look at celebrities who raised the bar on Val’s Day.

























