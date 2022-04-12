Tornado fights Afia Schwarzenegger over ‘I hate Mzbel’ comment

Nana Tornado has attacked Afia Schwarzenegger for stating that she passionately hates Mzbel

Nana Tornado has once again taken it upon himself to fight Afia Schwarzenegger on behalf of his friend, Mzbel.



Tornado’s outburst follows Afia Schwarzenegger’s statement that she hates Mzbel to an extent that she (Afia) will rejoice when the musician dies.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Afia Schwarzenegger, out of the blue, emphasized the hatred she habours for Mzbel.



“I hate her. That’s the word. I hardly use such a word at human beings but I hate her with a passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama. I hate her with a passion and I’ll throw a party if she dies,” Afia stated.

Reacting to the statement on his Instagram page, Tornado launched a scathing attack on the comedienne.



“You said you hate who? You hate Mzbel with passion? B**tch, we don’t hate anyone but we don’t want you. You hate Mzbel with passion for what exactly? What do you want from her? It seems you miss her but I’m sorry its over means its over. Mzbel is busy attending to her flourishing playground and pub business. You are roaming around Europe prostituting. Sometimes when you open your mouth to talk, you don’t think first. You talk stupidly and don’t think you are smarter than anybody. B**tch you are full of hatred. You said if Mzbel dies, you’ll throw a party? Even you, Ghanaians haven’t made such a statement about you,” the actor fumed.



One can recall that Afia Schwarzenegger while attacking Mzbel also alleged that she once blackmailed Former President Mahama.



This, according to Afia, is one out of the many reasons she hates the '16 years’ hitmaker.



In response, Nana Tornado noted that Afia’s comments were borne out of a calculated plan to run back to the NDC.



“After betraying the NDC party and John Mahama, you want to turn around to mention Mahama’s name to regain sympathy? Even if Mzbel blackmails Mahama, how is that your business? Because Mahama isn’t your friend.”

Meanwhile, Mzbel has since been throwing subtle shades at Afia Schwarzenegger on social media.



