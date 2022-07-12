Tornado sarcastically confers 'biggest celebrity' label on Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian media personality and comedian, Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger, has been named the best celebrity in the country.

Afia's new title was conferred on her by Ghanaian actor, Nana Tornado, born Emil Gerald Wood.



In sarcastic comments, the Nana Tornado said, he had now come to a realization that Afia Schwarzenegger is the biggest celebrity in Ghana.



This comes on the back of the Saturday's edition of United Showbiz program which was centred on Afia Schwarzenegger and her alleged sexual affair with Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known widely as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“After what happened on the United Showbiz today, I have come to realize that, Afia Schwarzenegger is the biggest celebrity in Ghana. Asibolanga, the whole Ghana, you are the biggest celebrity and this is your award,” Nana Tornado said sarcastically in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The outspoken socialite also went hard on the entire United Showbiz crew, calling them "fools" for the invitation extended to Afia Schwarzenegger to appear on the program and making her the topic for discussion.



He labeled the host, Nana Ama McBrown a hypocrite for not giving the same opportunity to Chairman Wontumi to tell his side of the story.



He was, however, cool with the pundits, Kwame A Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Ola Michael for being objective with their analysis.



“Everyone who was on the United Showbiz program is a fool. Everyone except Kwame A-Plus. I don’t know why and I don’t understand the essence why Fada Dickson would invite Afia Schwarzenegger to talk about her relationship with Chairman Wontumi,” he slammed.