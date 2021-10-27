'Touch Of France' awarded TV Show Of The Year

Combination photo of programme host Anne Sophie Ave and the award

The innovative TV Show, “Touch of France”, hosted by Anne Sophie Ave, ambassador of France to Ghana, was awarded “TV show of the year” at Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship awards ceremony.

“Touch of France” is a weekly infotainment showing French culture and language and also showcases the cultural exchange between both countries. Each episode addresses a different theme and explores the contribution of France to the said them.



The programme also unveils the collaborations of France with Ghana in relation to the theme of the week.



Season One, which aired from November 2020 to February 2021, highlighted diverse themes ranging from football, health, fashion to gastronomy, business, music or holidays.



Currently, in its second season, another set of areas like literature, cars, SDGs, heritage, diplomacy, languages or dance are the focus of discussion and currently airs on GHOne, Metro TV and OMY TV.



What makes the show popular is the choice of addressing the subjects with invited Ghanaian celebrity guests who share both their views on the theme of the episode and their experience of France and the French language.

Season One featured beloved Ghanaian stars like Sarkodie, Becca, Bola Ray, Anita Erskine, Marcel Desailly and Abedi Pele, Juliet Ibrahim, among many others. The special final episode hosted no other than HE Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.



Season Two displays a new set up, adds new segments like tourism, cooking, a Ghanaian in France and music and welcomes new guests among which Stonebwoy, John Dumelo, Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor or Ghana’s favorite bloggers!



Each episode concludes with an interactive quiz challenging viewers with the French language and offers rewards from dinners in a French restaurant to a round trip to France!



“Touch of France” is co-produced by the French Embassy and Empire Protocol and financed by French and Ghanaian partnering companies in Ghana. Directed by Platinum Live Ghana, recorded in Accra, “Touch of France” is fully “made in Ghana.”