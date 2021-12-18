Tourism Ministry puts ‘Blackstar Films’ name on hold

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The agitation within the creative industry that greeted the rebranding of Ghana Films to Blackstar Films has compelled the Ministry of Tourism Ministry to suspend the usage of the new brand.

“The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honorable Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has directed that the usage of the newly selected brand name for Ghana’s film industry; ‘Blackstar Films’, be put on hold pending the outcome of the ongoing stakeholder engagement,” a statement from the ministry said.



“Some film industry players who are displeased with the selection of the brand name have petitioned the sector Minister,” the statement added.



It noted: “The office of the Honorable Minister is engaging the National Film Authority (NFA) and the aggrieved parties over the matter. As we await the outcome of the stakeholder engagements, it is hereby directed that the brand name be put on hold with immediate effect.



“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture led by the able Honorable Awal Mohammed assures Ghanaians that it is focused on developing the film industry in unity and will avoid any move that will create a divided front.”



Ghana’s National Film Authority (NFA) recently announced the new name after a year of putting some selected names together for the industry.

Out of the over 400 names presented, the Brand Name Committee chaired by Professor Audrey Gadzekpo narrowed the list down to 10.



The public was then asked by the NFA to select 1 out of the 10 names.



The NFA settled on the name with the most votes.



At a ceremony to announce the new name held in Accra, the Brand Name Committee Chair said: "We took into consideration the popular votes. We were faithful to the popular votes and we determined that we would only have a problem with the popular votes if the name is being used elsewhere or there are some other things that will compromise the name.”