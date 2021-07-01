Tourism minister, deputy engage creative arts industry players

Awal Mohammed, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Awal Mohammed together with his deputy minister Mark Okraku-Mantey held a brief meeting with stakeholders in the film and music industry.

The meeting which took place on Friday, 25 June 2021 in Accra, forms part of series of engagements with all fields under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



The meeting was attended by musicians including Samini, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, Kwabena Kwabena, D-Black, Okyeame Kwame, Edem, Patience Nyarko, Cwesi Oteng, Kaywa, Appeitus, Celestine Donkor, Joyce Blessing, King Promise, Amandzeba, MOG Music and many others.



John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Van Vicker, Prince David-Osei, Juliet Ibrahim, Gloria Sarfo, Bill Asamoah and a few others were present as film makers.



Media personalities including Andy Dosty, George Quaye, Kwame Dadzie, George Britton, Chris Konney also joined the meeting.

During the engagement, industry players requested that government and stakeholders focus on solving one problem of the industry at a time.



The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture indicated that industry players will later be engaged in smaller groups in order to find solutions to specific problems.



Other fields that fall under the Ministry are expected to be engaged in the coming weeks.