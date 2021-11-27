Tracey Boakye adds new 'tear rubber' SUV to her fleet of cars

Tracey Boakye ‘shows off’ on social media once again

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s new vehicle



Afia Schwarzenegger asks Tracey Boakye for a ride in her new car



Ghanaian actress and socialite, Tracey Boakye has again added a brand new vehicle to her garage.



The popular Kumawood actress was captured on social media, cruising in the car which appears to be an SUV while singing in excitement.



Jamming to Obaapa Christy’s ‘The glory’, Tracey sat in front of the steering wheel whiles the car’s interior was put on full display.

With her handbag comfortably sitting in the passenger’s seat, the vehicle’s seats and other parts were in rubber coverings.



Afia Schwarzenegger trooped into Tracey Boakye's comment section to ask for a ride.



"Come and pick me to Weija," she said.



Several Ghanaians are also reacting to the post including others who spotted that Tracey was at a car dealership where she seemingly recorded the video.





Watch the video below







