Tracey Boakye and husband's romantic moment before Sunday thanksgiving service

Tracey Boakye has shared a video of herself kissing her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, before heading to church for their thanksgiving service, Sunday.
Wearing a beautifully sewn white dress she matched with her husband's white kaftan, Tracey gave social media users a look into her happy life days after her marriage.
The post she shared was captioned, “Day 4: We’re Ready for church. Thanksgiving service. Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah.”
Tracey and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful and very elegant ceremony many Ghanaians have tagged ‘stunning.’
The actress cum producer's marriage was followed by a dinner on July 29, 2022, that saw her change into multiple attires.
Celebrities like Asamoah Gyan, Becca, and Afia Schwarzenegger, among other stars, were present to show their support to the couple.
Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.
Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:
ADA/BB
- Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Kofi Asamoah after misunderstanding at Tracey Boakye’s wedding
- Afia Schwarzenegger and Shugatiti captured kissing at Tracey Boakye’s wedding reception
- What Asamoah Gyan, Afia Schwarzenegger, other celebrities wore to Tracey Boakye’s dinner
- Meet the in-laws of Tracey Boakye
- Watch how Tracey Boakye and her husband partied with stars at wedding dinner
- Read all related articles