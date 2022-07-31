Tracey Boakye and husband's romantic moment before Sunday thanksgiving service

Tracey and husband share a kiss

Tracey Boakye has shared a video of herself kissing her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, before heading to church for their thanksgiving service, Sunday.

Wearing a beautifully sewn white dress she matched with her husband's white kaftan, Tracey gave social media users a look into her happy life days after her marriage.



The post she shared was captioned, “Day 4: We’re Ready for church. Thanksgiving service. Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah.”



Tracey and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful and very elegant ceremony many Ghanaians have tagged ‘stunning.’



The actress cum producer's marriage was followed by a dinner on July 29, 2022, that saw her change into multiple attires.



Celebrities like Asamoah Gyan, Becca, and Afia Schwarzenegger, among other stars, were present to show their support to the couple.

ADA/BB