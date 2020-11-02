Tracey Boakye blasts Kennedy Agyapong after he used NPP campaign platform to allege that John Mahama is her ‘Papa No’

Actress Tracey Boakye and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has taken the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and loud Ghanaian lawmaker, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to the cleaners following the latter’s decision to mention her name again when he mounted an NPP campaign platform over the weekend.

In a video making rounds on social media, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on NPP’s campaign platform at Achiasi in the Eastern Region was seen making the allegation that NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama travelled to Dubai to chill with his girlfriends and bought a cheap house for Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye.



Well, it turns out these wild claims of Kennedy did not sit well with Tracey and as such, she decided to reply him with all the fire she has in her body — which has actually been the case for some time now.



In her own counter video, the Shakira Movie Productions boss described as frivolous all the claims by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and stated that her baby daddy is not even a politician.



Tracey Boakye went ahead to curse a few times and stated categorically that she is ready to diss Hon. Kennedy Agyapong properly if he dares to go on this tangent with her.

Watch the wild and hot video below:



