Tracey Boakye chides Kisa Gbekle?

Some social media users have alleged popular Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, threw subtle jabs at her colleague, Kisa Gbekle, for spending a fortune to enhance her body, although she still resides in a rented apartment.



Tracey Boakye in an Instagram post wonders why ‘a certain celebrity’ will succumb to social media pressure and spend all her life savings on her body just to please society.



Earlier Kisa Gbekle publicly disclosed that she spent a whopping GH¢60,000 to undergo a butt lift to correct her saggy tummy and achieve a tighter snatched midsection.



Kisa admitted that she went through the pain of selling some properties including her car in order to fix her looks and attract rich men.

“I spent a lot on my body. I sold my car and other things and gathered GH₵60,000 for the surgery so I want a man with heavy pockets. When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot, but I don’t mean financially. You are aware that I have just completed my entire body. And it isn’t easy. It’s a large sum of money. So I need someone who is wealthy and has a lot of money. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m cool as long as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy,” She earlier stated in an interview with Zionfelix



But Tracey shares a different opinion.



She believes that ladies should rather invest in profitable ventures and not social media lifestyles.



“Don’t let social media pressure push you to go under the knife just to attract followers while you are renting, it doesn’t make sense. Invest that money n buy a plot of land and become a Landlady,” she wrote.



