Tracey Boakye claps back at 'haters' with a tour of her mansion

Filmmaker, Tracey Boakye,has given critics a run for their money with a tour inside her East Legon mansion.



The video released is to cement her name as one of the 'big girls' in entertainment circles.



Tracey, who has always felt proud and trumpeted her life achievements, especially her properties, which she worked hard for, has indicated that she is not willing to bow down to any form of pressure from social media users.



Social media users have compared her mansion to the one owned by her senior colleague, Jackie Appiah.

As earlier reported, Tracey Boakye has reacted to trolls, who claim she is no match for Jackie, one of Ghana's successful actresses and owner of a luxurious home located in the heart of the capital.



According to Tracey, she still remains "their madam" and, in what seems like a show-off, the "East Legon landlady" has published a video of her luxurious home and placed emphasis on her customized fountain that had the inscription "His Only Chick".



Also, she gave social media users a glimpse into her master bedroom and interior decor, which had gold-plated details fit for a queen.



The 31-year-old actress has touted herself as one of the richest personalities in the entertainment industry.



