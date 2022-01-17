Tracey Boakye 'copies' Kim Kardashian's look for birthday photos

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye and American socialite, Kim Kardashian

Tracy Boakye marks her 31st birthday

Tracey Boakye recreates Kim Kardashian photo



Tracey Boakye rocks a black cut-out gown on her birthday



Tracey Boakye has redefined birthday photoshoots by recreating American socialite, Kim Kardashian's 2021 look for her 31st birthday photos.



Reacting to the viral photos of the Ghanaian actress and movie producer, fans noted that Tracey stole Kim's look and made it hers.



Pictured in a long black cut-out gown made by a Ghanaian designer, Tracey decided to show skin by opting for a cut that gave away parts of her cleavage.



Comparing the two separate images, there are a number of similarities including the position of the car, shopping bags, hairstyle, to the colour of the dress, a black gown!

In Kim's original photo, she was promoting a luxury shopping spree.



Also in Tracey Boakye's 2022 photo, she was surrounded by designer shopping bags from Fendi, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Louboutin.



According to Tracey's followers, she nailed the look!



Check out the photos below:







