1
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye details what the interior of her brand-new Lexus looks like

Tracey Boakye Red.png Tracey Boakye flaunts the interior of her Lexus LX 570 2021

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye flaunts brand new Lexus again, shades critics

Tracey Boakye flaunts brand new vehicle documents

Ghanaians doubt Tracey Boakye owns brand new Lexus

Tracey Boakye is on a flaunting spree again, and this time around, she has fed social media with a proper view of her ‘much talked about’ 2021 Lexus.

Earlier in January 2022, the Kumawood actress in a bid to prove that she was the proud owner of the plush Lexus after ‘social media detectives’ who had doubts went the extra mile to investigate who the real owner was, posted the car documents on social media.

This was after she flaunted the luxury vehicle on her birthday on January 17, 2022, a development, which drew several reactions from social media.

Since that particular incident, Tracey seizes every opportunity to prove ownership of the said vehicle the least chance she gets.

Fans have only had the opportunity to spot the exterior parts of the vehicle including its controversial ‘TB 22-22’ number plate.

But in a new twist, the actress has shared pictures of the vehicle’s interior components.

She posted the said pictures with a caption;

“Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH. We only show actions. Money Making Monday. Let’s go.”

Watch the pictures below:







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
Five Ghanaian footballers who are still rich after active football
Why Didier Drogba lost Ivory Coast FA presidential elections
Azumah Nelson joins Ike Quartey's criticism of Gameboy Tagoe
Inaki, Nico Williams get approval from parents to play for Ghana - Reports
Charlotte Osei rejects calls to be made SC judge in 2025
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah