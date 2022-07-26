Tracey Boakye drops hints of wedding bells

Actress, Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye rumoured to get married soon

Popular blogger confirms Tracey's wedding



Actress drops her wedding hashtag amidst rumours



Actress Tracey Boakye has hinted at her wedding, which will take place in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi at an undisclosed date.



Rumours of the marriage between the movie producer, nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady", and her secret man was first fueled by blogger Zionfelix, her close friend.



He shared an image that declared July 26 as Tracey's bachelorette party.



Earlier, the actress published a video of herself wearing a golden engagement band on her ring finger. This development further heightened the rumours.

On July 26, Tracey Boakye announced her wedding hashtag. The union has been dubbed "#....cey22". She has left followers to guess the identity of her soon-to-be husband.



Some wedding vendors, including Menscook, have already published the said image on their Instagram page, adding that they can't wait to serve the incoming couple and their guests.



On Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram story to repost some congratulatory messages from fans.



Also, videos captured the arrival of some friends at Kotoka International Airport who are in for the supposed wedding.



Check out the posts below:



