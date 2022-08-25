2
Tracey Boakye enters the chart with a tour inside her 'enhanced' bedroom

Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Actress Tracey Boakye has been tagged among Ghanaian celebrities who love to flaunt their wealth, right from the properties they own to the fortune seated in their bank accounts.

The actress, following her marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah, has published a detailed video that offered a tour of their bedroom.

The wide space had a sitting area and a king-size bed purposely made for the latest couple.

The bed had gold-plated details just like the furniture in her hall. It is now clear that Tracey loves gold details, representing riches and royalty.

Picture frames of Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah were boldly displayed on the white walls.

Reacting to the video, social media users noted that Tracey once again wants to prove that she is well-to-do, judging from her 'expensive' interior decor.

