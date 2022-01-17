Tracey Boakye flaunts 2022 registered Lexus, designer brands to mark 31st birthday

Actress Tracey Boakye

Tracy Boakye marks her 31st birthday

Tracey Boakye shares her newly acquired vehicle



I am proud of myself, Tracey Boakye



Actress Tracey Boakye is thirty-one years old today!



There is no better way to celebrate the day than to thank God for all the properties she has acquired for herself at the young age of 31.



In photos shared across her social media platforms, Tracey also known as "East Legon Landlord" outdoored her newly customized registered Lexus LX 570 2021 which she boldly indicated was bought in her name.



That was not all, the successful movie producer also put on display shopping bags of designer brands ranging from Fendi, Calvin Klien, Givenchy, Valentino, Louis Vitton, Gucci, Louboutin.

The mother of two has stated that she is "proud" of the woman she has grown into and prayed to God to bless her with success in other to assist the needy in society.



Tracey Boakye's birthday message read: "17th January 1991, (Thursday) 31years ago, this BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL WOMAN WAS BORN, named after my grand mum, YAA ASANTEWAA. Life hasn’t been easy, BUT MY GOD MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ME. 31years old today, all I ask from my God, is good health, long life, and a good heart to always reach out to the needy. Blessed with 2 beautiful kids, @kwaku_danso_yahaya and @nana_akua_nhyira_. CEO of, @shakira_movie_production, @k_and_a_properties and @traceyboakyefoundation …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Outfit: @elle.avril Car: Lexus LX 570 2021, Dvla approved: (Tracey Boakye 22-22) MINE Location: #hisonlychick’s mansion."



Check out the photos below:











