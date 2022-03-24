27
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye flaunts bikini body in her private swimming pool

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye flaunts banging body, fans react

Tracey Boakye confuses fans with bikini body

Tracey Boakye chills in her East Legon mansion

Socialite cum Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has showcased her curvy body whiles swimming in her private pool at her East Legon residence.

For the first time on her social media feed, Tracey Boakye was spotted in a hot bikini which exposed her large boobs and booty.

Vibing to King Promise’s ‘chop life,’ Tracey shared the video on her Instagram with the caption,

“The atmosphere alone is everything. Night swim at home.”

A fountain near the pool was spotted with her popular nickname #Hisonlychick, embedded in it.

Fans including various celebrities have also shared interesting comments beneath her post.

The likes of Christiana Awuni, Diamond Appiah, Xandy Kamel, Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others have shared positive comments beneath the post.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP