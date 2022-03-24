Tracey Boakye flaunts bikini body in her private swimming pool

Tracey Boakye flaunts banging body, fans react

Socialite cum Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has showcased her curvy body whiles swimming in her private pool at her East Legon residence.



For the first time on her social media feed, Tracey Boakye was spotted in a hot bikini which exposed her large boobs and booty.



Vibing to King Promise’s ‘chop life,’ Tracey shared the video on her Instagram with the caption,



“The atmosphere alone is everything. Night swim at home.”

A fountain near the pool was spotted with her popular nickname #Hisonlychick, embedded in it.



Fans including various celebrities have also shared interesting comments beneath her post.



The likes of Christiana Awuni, Diamond Appiah, Xandy Kamel, Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others have shared positive comments beneath the post.



Watch the video below:



