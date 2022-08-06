Tracey Boakye, husband erect 'thank you' billboards to appreciate Ghanaians after #Francey22

The #Francey22 billboards in town

If you were thinking the extravagant wedding of Ghanaian actors, Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah was over, then you were mistaken.

After a week of tying the knot in grand style in Kumasi, the couple has erected a number of huge "Thank You" billboards in town to appreciate fans and the general public for celebrating their marriage with them.



Taking to her Instagram page to announce this, she captioned the video, "Wherever you see any of these billboards, it’s to say THANK YOU, from my husband @badufrank and I. We say God bless you @fran_cey2022 #francey22"



Photos of the billboards have gone viral on social media.

Tracey Boakye is now known as Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah.



