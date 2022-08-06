0
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye, husband erect 'thank you' billboards to appreciate Ghanaians after #Francey22

Tracey Boakye Thank You The #Francey22 billboards in town

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If you were thinking the extravagant wedding of Ghanaian actors, Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah was over, then you were mistaken.

After a week of tying the knot in grand style in Kumasi, the couple has erected a number of huge "Thank You" billboards in town to appreciate fans and the general public for celebrating their marriage with them.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce this, she captioned the video, "Wherever you see any of these billboards, it’s to say THANK YOU, from my husband @badufrank and I. We say God bless you @fran_cey2022 #francey22"

Photos of the billboards have gone viral on social media.

Tracey Boakye is now known as Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia's school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child
Women in academia who have been appointed to top positions in the last two years
Violent scenes at UG as angry feuding factions clash
S&P downgrades Ghana's credit rating from B- to CCC+ - Report
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Related Articles: