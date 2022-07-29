5
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye nails her wedding outfits

Tracey Boakye Bride 2d.jfif Tracey Boakye in her wedding gowns

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Tracey Boakye's wedding day, her soul matched her dress. In plain words, she understood the assignment and walked down the aisle as a radiant and happy bride.

On July 28, Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey, commenced her happily ever after journey with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a Ghanaian actor based in Germany.

A host of well-wishers, including critics, longed to see the design of the bride's traditional kente gown and white wedding dress just because she has been occasionally called out by Ghana's fashion police for her 'poor fashion sense'.

The bride on Thursday proved naysayers wrong when her stylist and glam team pulled out a surprise by styling her to perfection. There was no stone left unturned.

Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah, looked her very best on her big day. Right from her blue bridal robe to her emerald green beaded kente gown, and finally, her white crystal detailed pencil-shaped gown.

Check out Tracey's looks below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nana Asante Augustine (@barimah_makeup_artistry)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QUEEN OF GH ???? (New Page) (@diamondappiah_bosslady)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nana Asante Augustine (@barimah_makeup_artistry)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: