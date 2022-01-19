Tracey Boakye ‘pulls out’ proof that she owns brand new Lexus

Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actress and Entrepreneur

Tracey Boakye addresses critics

Tracey Boakye flaunts brand new vehicle documents



Ghanaians doubt Tracey Boakye owns brand new Lexus



Popular Kumawood actress cum movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has shared documents on social media to prove that she is indeed the proud owner of her brand new Lexus.



The luxury vehicle Tracey flaunted on her birthday on January 17, 2022, raised public eyebrows, and drew several reactions from social media.



It was the case that some ‘social media detectives’ who had doubts about the vehicle went the extra mile to investigate who the real owner is by dialing a certain shortcode.



Pert their search, it was revealed that Tracey Boakye’s number plate does not exist in the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA)’s system.

Tracey who appears fed up with the trolls and embarrassment immediately shared snapshots of her license on her Instagram story with the caption.



“Lol. I don’t fake o. it’s mine.”
















