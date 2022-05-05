13
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye puts her ‘famous’ East Legon mansion on display

Video Archive
Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye ‘shows off’ again

Tracey Boakye justifies her 'wealth flaunting' lifestyle

Tracey Boakye highlights the impact of being a Ghanaian celebrity

Popular Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Tracey Boakye, has showcased parts of her plush East Legon mansion.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana who paid a visit to her home, Tracey flaunted her luxurious bedroom, expensive closet, high ceilings, expensive-looking furniture, and so on.

In excerpts of the yet-to-be-released interview, Tracey was commended for attaining this level of success and she attributed everything to God.

Tracey was also asked why she is fond of ‘showing off’ on social media even though people who are richer than her are living modest lives and she had this to say.

“People usually compare me to the likes of Dangote. Dangote is not a celebrity. He is a business mogul who if focusing on his job and I am also a celebrity so you cannot expect me to be as modest as he is. My celebrity status compels me to be loud,” She stated in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the ATUU show.

Tracey Boakye is one name that usually pops up with regards to the flaunting of properties including houses, expensive cars, expensive travels, luxury shopping sprees, businesses, and so on, on social media.

Although many have been impressed with her achievements, critics have insisted that most of such properties do not belong to her.

Watch the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Mahama can't repeal E-Levy - Allotey Jacobs
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Related Articles: