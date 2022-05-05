Tracey Boakye puts her ‘famous’ East Legon mansion on display

Tracey Boakye ‘shows off’ again

Tracey Boakye justifies her 'wealth flaunting' lifestyle



Tracey Boakye highlights the impact of being a Ghanaian celebrity



Popular Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Tracey Boakye, has showcased parts of her plush East Legon mansion.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana who paid a visit to her home, Tracey flaunted her luxurious bedroom, expensive closet, high ceilings, expensive-looking furniture, and so on.



In excerpts of the yet-to-be-released interview, Tracey was commended for attaining this level of success and she attributed everything to God.

Tracey was also asked why she is fond of ‘showing off’ on social media even though people who are richer than her are living modest lives and she had this to say.



“People usually compare me to the likes of Dangote. Dangote is not a celebrity. He is a business mogul who if focusing on his job and I am also a celebrity so you cannot expect me to be as modest as he is. My celebrity status compels me to be loud,” She stated in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the ATUU show.



Tracey Boakye is one name that usually pops up with regards to the flaunting of properties including houses, expensive cars, expensive travels, luxury shopping sprees, businesses, and so on, on social media.



Although many have been impressed with her achievements, critics have insisted that most of such properties do not belong to her.





Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







