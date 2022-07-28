0
Tracey Boakye’s ‘Mafia Gang’ touch down in Ghana to attend her wedding

Afia And Diamond Afia and Diamond fly down to Ghana

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah have flown down to Ghana to support their third gang member, Tracey Boakye, on her wedding day.

The wedding which took place today, on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi, saw Afia dancing her way through an airport announcing her coming.

She captioned her post, “Yaa @tracey_boakye God no go shame us...#francey22. Mother of the Bride duties. See y'all in Umofia soon. @diamondappiah_bosslady gang duties. Hurry up.”

This was followed by a post Diamond shared of herself eating and showing the options she was given at an emirates business class lounge on her way to Ghana.

She displayed the luxury she enjoyed including the food, drinks and also captured a book she wrote.

“Flying to #FRANCEY22. I still remain their Boss since childhood," she captioned her video.

Rumours of the marriage between the movie producer and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were first fueled by blogger Zionfelix, her close friend.

This was followed by a post that was shared on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by a member of the 'Mafia Gang', Afia Schwarzenegger, of Tracey and her man.

She congratulated her and also welcomed the man she described as her son-in-law.

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



A post shared by QUEEN OF GH ???? (New Page) (@diamondappiah_bosslady)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
