Tracey Boakye's husband shares first-class experience from their honeymoon

Frank Badu Ntiamoah has updated his Instagram followers on the happenings from his honeymoon vacation with wife, Tracey Boakye.

On Wednesday morning, the husband of the popular actress shared videos of them enjoying a premier experience in the first class category of an airplane.



The two lovebirds looked loved-up as two cabin crew members served them their meals and glasses of champagne.



"Honeymoon with wifey @tracey_boakye #francey22," read the caption of Frank's post.



Tracey and her husband tied the knot in a colourful ceremony on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Their wedding was graced by a number of celebrities in the country including friends of the bride, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy, Kofi Asamoah, and singer Piesie Esther who performed at the customary wedding.



Tracey who is famed for flaunting her wealth has been enjoying the time of her life since her much-talked-about marriage to Frank. Their union topped trends and also made headlines in the entertainment circles.

Check out the video below:









