Tracey Boakye should have postponed her wedding for Kofi Adomah to trend some more – Kumchacha

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has poked fun at broadcaster, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani over his recent trend on social media.

According to Kumchacha, he feels bad that Kofi Adomah’s trend in the social media space has been thwarted by the marriage of Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye.



The actress became the subject of discussion after the announcement of her marriage and has since dominated the trends. The pre-wedding photos, wedding ceremony and dinner have courted conversation on both traditional and social media, affecting discourse on Kofi Adomah's birthday celebration.



“Now the person who is trending on the internet is Tracey Boakye and it pains me that she has removed Kofi Adomah from the top of the trends. When you look at all the social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, Kofi Adomah was trending over the past few days.



“You all know I have a very good relationship with Kofi Adomah and I also like Tracey Boakye but I am pained she has kicked Kofi Adomah from the top trends. She should have postponed her wedding to next month ending for Kofi Adomah to trend for a while. He has always been putting people in the trends but has never been in the trends himself,” Kumchacha said in the Twi language on Mama Radio.



Kofi Adomah Nwanwani had been under heavy social media criticism after he sought to celebrate his wife, Mrs. Miracle Adomah, for indulging in acts of infidelity.

The owner of Kofi TV and morning show host of Angel FM was hit with an avalanche of bashing for touting his infidelity in his attempt to praise his wife for accommodating him.



However, the discussion of Kofi Adomah on social media died down after the marriage ceremony of Tracey Boakye which took place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, took over the entertainment media space.



According to Kumchacha, he is happy for the actress and is praying that her marriage will stand the test of time.







Watch the new episode of People and Places below:





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/BB