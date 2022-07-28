Tracey Boakye showered with countless dollar bill notes on her wedding day

Hundreds of dollar bills was showered on Tracey Boakye on her wedding day by her bridesmaids in Kumasi.

In a video that was shared on the actress's page on her Instagram account, she was captured in a beautiful sea blue dress with her bridesmaids all around her.



The simple but elegant bridesmaids matched the self-acclaimed 'East Legon Land Lady's look with an equally beautiful black satin dress.



Beaming with smiles and unable to contain her excitement, Tracey announced over the week that her marriage was going to take place in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



Rumours of the marriage between the movie producer and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were first fueled by blogger Zionfelix, her close friend.



This was followed by a post that was shared on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by a member of the 'Mafia Gang', Afia Schwarzenegger, of Tracey and her man.

She congratulated her and also welcomed the man she described as her son-in-law.



ADA/BOG



