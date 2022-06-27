Tracey Boakye speaks after being compared to her 'senior' Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actresses, Tracey Boakye and Jackie Appiah

Video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online

Tracy Boakye mocked by some social media users



Tracey reacts after being compared to Jackie



Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, couldn't believe her eyes when a section of social media users made fun of her moments after a video of a mansion owned by her senior colleague, Jackie Appiah, surfaced on the internet.



The 31-year-old actress, who loves to flaunt her properties, especially her East Legon mansion, has indicated that there is no point comparing her life achievements to Jackie, a woman she used to watch on television as a child.



According to her, Jackie has years of experience in the movie industry, a situation that has fetched her millions over the years and also made her one of the most successful actors in Ghana.

The reason why she has been able to erect a 'bigger' mansion in Ghana's capital.



Tracey, in her post, claimed that she was trolled by critics, who cannot stand the height she has attained at the young age of 31 years.



"When you're blessed. Your life (mansion) at age 31, will be compared to people you used to watch on TV when you were a Baby," Tracy wrote in her Instagram story after some persons suggested that Jackie had outshined her East Legon mansion.



Jackie Appiah, 38, made headlines last week after one of her friends published a video that displayed a portion of her new mansion.



Judging from the architecture and interior decor, it was obvious that the celebrated actress splashed millions of dollars on her luxury home.

Read Tracey's post below:







