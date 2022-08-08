1
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye sponsored our outfits - Brides maid tells it all

Harriet Francey.jpeg Lady Harriet in an interview with Sammy Kay

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: SammyKay Media

One of the bridal team members of the most talked about Tracey Boakye’s wedding, Lady Harriet has revealed that Tracey Boakye now Mrs. Badu Ntiamoah provided all the outfits for her bridal maids during her recently held wedding in Kumasi.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Lady Harriet asserted that the 'East Legon landlady's' wedding was classic.

According to her, it is only at Tracey’s wedding that the bride together with her bridesmaid changes their outfit to cut her wedding cake.

She however indicated that Ghanaians talk too much and was surprised about how some people on social media commented on Tracey’s marriage.

The pretty Lady Harriet explained that in this life everything is possible hence the need for people to be happy for others until it gets to their turn.

Watch the video below:

Source: SammyKay Media
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up