Tracey Boakye sprays bundles of cedi notes on her daughter at 1-year birthday bash

Money ‘rained’ on Tracey Boakye’s daughter Nana Akua Nhyira on the occasion of the child’s one-year birthday party as the actress threw a stack of money on her.

A short video clip of the incident in circulation on social media captured the birthday celebrant in a beautiful sleeveless apparel observing the display of wealth as the mother who was clad in similar colours was seen with bundles of two hundred and hundred Ghana cedi notes.



With Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ song in the background, Tracey rhythmically released the cedi notes on her daughter who kept her eyes fixated on the source of the money.



Prior to the exhibition, an unidentified voice was heard saying the child “was crying, she stopped when I gave her money”. That individual during the display of wealth chanted, urging Tracey Boakye to carry on.



In less than thirty seconds, the floor was ‘painted’ with the cedi notes.

The colourful event was attended by industry folks including Nana Ama McBrown, Ohemaa Mercy, Christiana Awuni, Ellen Whyte, Moesha Boduong, Ohemaa Woyeje, Shugatiti, Sista Afia, Efya and Afia Schwarzenegger.



Watch the incident below.



