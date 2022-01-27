Tracey Boakye sprays dollar bills on Afia Schwarzenegger, Obaapa Christy

Tracey Boakye spraying dollars on Afia Schwarzenegger on the dancefloor

Tracey Boakye mourns with Afia Schwarzenegger

Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah storm the dancefloor



Opiesie Esther performs at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s memorial service



Popular actress, Tracey Boakye, ‘made the dollars rain’ on Afia Schwarzenegger during her father’s one-week memorial service held in Accra on January 26, 2022.



In a full display during the event, Tracey was spotted spreading dollar notes on her friend while gospel musician Opiesie Esther was performing in the background.



This was after Afia who sat in a solemn state, grieving continuously for a long period of time was dragged to the dancefloor by Opiesie Esther.

The comedienne was swamped with the likes of Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye, and some family members as they watched her display solo dance steps.



In a separate development, Tracey was again captured spreading some dollars on popular gospel musician, Obaapa Christy during her performance with the live band.



Watch the video below







