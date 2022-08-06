5
Menu
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye subtly reacts to claims that she served only coke and fanta at her wedding

Tracey Boakye Wedding Drinks Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah tied the knot about a week ago

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah‘s wedding is over but it appears stories about the ceremony are not going away anytime soon.

The newly-weds while enjoying their honeymoon have had a lot of things said about their recent wedding.

One of the numerous claims people who were not at the wedding have made is that the actress cum entrepreneur served a lot of Coke and Fanta drinks at her wedding even though she claims to be rich.

It appears Tracey has come out to subtly react to this claim with her latest post on social media.

Sharing some unseen photos from her bridal shower, Tracey Boakye decided to show off some of the expensive drinks her friends enjoyed at the bridal shower which were obviously not Coke or Fanta.

From the photos, one can see a lot of expensive champagnes and wines like Moet.

Tracey while sharing these photos added the caption: "I miss this Day soo much. My ladies had all their favourite champagne served, lots of games, foods, drinks and a lot of activities to wish me well. #francey22 @fran_cey2022".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye)

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
Related Articles: