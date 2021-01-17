Tracey Boakye turns 30, all hail ‘East Legon landlady’

Actress Tracey Boakye

A great day is today, as Actress Tracey Boakye marks her 30th birthday anniversary.

To celebrate her big day, her colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as fans, have flooded social media with images of the Kumahood Producer, celebrating her life and immense contribution in the movie industry.



The self-acclaimed "East Legon landlady" was undoubted one of the most talked-about celebrities in the year 2020 as she topped trends with her mysterious “Papa no”, father of her daughter.



Tracey who images confirm is currently out of the country in the earlier hours of the day posted a video on Instagram of herself together with her children cutting her birthday cake.



One of her birthday photos was captioned: “Dear God, I thank you for My Life, thank you for how far you’ve brought me, thank you for giving me a strong heart to fight back thousands of people, when they all stood against me for NO REASON. I know you’re not done with me yet, all I ask for is Long Life, Good Health, and a STRONG HEART. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. THANK YOU JESUS. #traceyboakye@30.”

