‘Tracy Boakye’s wedding is real’ - ZionFelix to critics

Celebrated Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as ZionFelix, has refuted claims that the trending pictures and videos from the wedding of Kumawood actress and socialite, Tracy Boakye and Ntiamoah, are scenes from a movie.

Responding to such claims in an exclusive interview on Peace FM, ZionFelix explained that, the wedding between the two stars was real and not a movie scene.



According to him, he was first informed by the bride, Tracy Boakye about her upcoming wedding about a month ago and the marriage rites and ceremony have been concluded by the families of the couple.



“What I want to say is that the wedding between Tracy and Frank Ntiamoah is not a movie, as we speak now, the wedding and all traditional rites have been completed. The couple are done with their traditional and white wedding. The wedding took place at Kwadaso, Kumasi,” Zion Felix revealed on the show.



Reacting to claims that the couple married against the wishes of their parents, ZionFelix mentioned that, the families of both parties were present and looked happy and excited for their wards.



He said, “All those allegations are not true. The families of both Tracy and Frank were around. Tracy Boakye’s parents were around. I also saw Frank’s brother, Pepe who currently resides in Germany and some other family members from Frank’s side.”

Zion Felix revealed that the couple is unperturbed by the negative comments from internet users because they acknowledge the truth that people will always have something bad to say on any issue.



