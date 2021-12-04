Tracy Boakye to sue Cindy Cash TV owner for defamation

Tracy Boakye

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye has through her lawyer sent a notice to Ghanaian blogger, Cindy Cash to make sure she apologize and delete all the defamatory videos and statements she has published about the actress within seven days or face them in court.

The letter which was signed by Kwabena Owusu-Mensah Esq. stated plainly that this warning has become necessary after his client, Tracey Boakye informed him that all strategies about by her to get Cindy Nana Amoakoah who owns Cindy Cash TV has proved futile.



There if she fails to pay heed and delete all the said defamatory videos and statements with the next seven days, they will make sure they sue her in the courts of Ghana.



‘…Further, you have been making statements about the paternity of her young child and subjecting mother and child to public ridicule. You are aware that such statements are not true and you have been publishing such statements and videos just to tarnish the good image of our client in the eyes of right-thinking members of society…’ a portion of the statement read.



The lawyer in the letter available to zionfelix.net went further to warn faceless bloggers who have taken delight in the matter and have been republishing the alleged lies on their blogs to be careful before the law catches up with them.

Read the full letter below:







