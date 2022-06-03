Tracy Sarkcess requests a feature between Sarkodie, Jah Lead

Tracy is wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

The wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy is popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess has made a rare public request to her husband for a feature.

Tracy Sarkcess wants her husband to feature lonely hitmaker Jah Lead.



She made her request via Instagram as she posted a comment on a post from blogger ZionFelix.



The post was a video of ZionFelix hanging out with Jah Lead in Stuttgart, Germany.



Tracy called Jah Lead her favorite whiles asking her husband to feature the singer.



She wrote; "My fav… @sarkodie please I need a feature"

Sarkodie is yet to respond to his wife's request but it might be the perfect gift for Tracy.



Tracy Sarkcess real name Tracy Owusu-Addo is a Social Entrepreneur and the CEO of Brave Connect Ghana.



Brave is a social enterprise aiming to change the narrative by connecting, inspiring & empowering young African women.



Jah Lead is currently promoting his new single ‘Marry Me’.



