Tracy Sarkcess requests a feature between Sarkodie, Jah Lead

The wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy is popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess has made a rare public request to her husband for a feature.
Tracy Sarkcess wants her husband to feature lonely hitmaker Jah Lead.
She made her request via Instagram as she posted a comment on a post from blogger ZionFelix.
The post was a video of ZionFelix hanging out with Jah Lead in Stuttgart, Germany.
Tracy called Jah Lead her favorite whiles asking her husband to feature the singer.
She wrote; "My fav… @sarkodie please I need a feature"
Sarkodie is yet to respond to his wife's request but it might be the perfect gift for Tracy.
Tracy Sarkcess real name Tracy Owusu-Addo is a Social Entrepreneur and the CEO of Brave Connect Ghana.
Brave is a social enterprise aiming to change the narrative by connecting, inspiring & empowering young African women.
Jah Lead is currently promoting his new single ‘Marry Me’.