Tracy Sarkcess requests a feature between Sarkodie, Jah Lead

Tracy Sarkcess5542 Tracy is wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

The wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy is popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess has made a rare public request to her husband for a feature.

Tracy Sarkcess wants her husband to feature lonely hitmaker Jah Lead.

She made her request via Instagram as she posted a comment on a post from blogger ZionFelix.

The post was a video of ZionFelix hanging out with Jah Lead in Stuttgart, Germany.

Tracy called Jah Lead her favorite whiles asking her husband to feature the singer.

She wrote; "My fav… @sarkodie please I need a feature"

Sarkodie is yet to respond to his wife's request but it might be the perfect gift for Tracy.

Tracy Sarkcess real name Tracy Owusu-Addo is a Social Entrepreneur and the CEO of Brave Connect Ghana.

Brave is a social enterprise aiming to change the narrative by connecting, inspiring & empowering young African women.

Jah Lead is currently promoting his new single ‘Marry Me’.

